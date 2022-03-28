Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.35 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

