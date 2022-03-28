Signaturefd LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

