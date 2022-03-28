Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.35.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $286.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.87. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $234.92 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. American Trust bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

