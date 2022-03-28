MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Shares of MKTW opened at $5.33 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.