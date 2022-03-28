Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.68.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $81.57 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.03.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,325,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $54,405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

