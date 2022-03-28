Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.31).

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 180.20 ($2.37) on Monday. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.80 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £558.28 million and a P/E ratio of 60.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.37.

In other NCC Group news, insider Adam Palser purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,090.05). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 9,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,322.80).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

