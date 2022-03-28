AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $112.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.01. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

