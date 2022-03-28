SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 249,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.92 on Monday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.
SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter.
SVF Investment Corp. 3 Company Profile (Get Rating)
SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.
