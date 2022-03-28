Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at $226,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

