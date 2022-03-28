Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.97.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.