Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

HOLI stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 901.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 406,553 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

