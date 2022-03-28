Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of LAND opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.65, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $37.41.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

