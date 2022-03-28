Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period.

Shares of JLS stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

