Short Interest in DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Drops By 39.5%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,012.0 days.

DSRLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

DiaSorin stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $238.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.21.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

