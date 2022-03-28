Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) CFO Sells $135,600.00 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 52.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 241,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

