Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) CFO Sells $135,600.00 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $34.45.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.
Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
