Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.