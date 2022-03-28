Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) to report $55.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.18 million. Phreesia reported sales of $41.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $211.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.59 million to $211.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $262.75 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $264.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phreesia.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.93.

NYSE PHR opened at $27.78 on Monday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Phreesia by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

