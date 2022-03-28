Head to Head Contrast: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) versus Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -9,770.79% -163.84% -129.60% Revolution Medicines -636.58% -28.26% -24.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Revolution Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 83.53 -$39.47 million ($0.53) -0.53 Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 61.42 -$187.09 million ($2.56) -9.50

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brickell Biotech and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.54%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.64%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

