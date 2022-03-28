The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $115.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AA. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Alcoa stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

