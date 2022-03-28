APi Group (NYSE:APG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APG. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

APG stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. APi Group has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in APi Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1,977.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

