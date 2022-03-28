Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

