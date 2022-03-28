Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.