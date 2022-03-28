Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

AURA opened at $21.17 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

