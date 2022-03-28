Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,673,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

