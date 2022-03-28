2,489 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,489 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $97.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

