Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after acquiring an additional 470,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 643,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $41.47.

HollyFrontier ( NYSE:HFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

