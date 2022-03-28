J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

