Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $277,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.