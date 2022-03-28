J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,463 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,359 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

