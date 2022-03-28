Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RE/MAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.95 million, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.41. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -108.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

