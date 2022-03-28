Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

