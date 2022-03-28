SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SiTime were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after buying an additional 291,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after buying an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,762,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,074,000 after buying an additional 170,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SiTime by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after buying an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,214. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $251.72 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 172.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.51.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

