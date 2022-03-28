Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $918,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,312 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after buying an additional 1,828,910 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.6% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,983 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.