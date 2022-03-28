AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 287,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 46,020 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $575,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $6,255,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.