Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $196.75 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average is $190.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

