Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FTCH has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Farfetch by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 326,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 126,504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

