SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.38.

SNX opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

