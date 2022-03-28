Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.30.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $145.58 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.