Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.30.
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $145.58 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
