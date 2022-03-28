Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 28.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 463,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,989,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 78.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 29.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $283.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.72.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

