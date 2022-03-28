12,476 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $43.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $43.73.

