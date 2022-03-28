New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 966,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of CDAY opened at $67.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

