Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,444 ($19.01) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.97).

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,361 ($17.92) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,320.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,352.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,071 ($14.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.85).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

