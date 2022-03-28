New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE opened at $112.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.63. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.83 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

