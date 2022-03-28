Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 330 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.52) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.50 ($4.60).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGEN opened at GBX 270.90 ($3.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 283.88. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.08).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,172.43). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,012.24). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.