New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y opened at $860.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $683.82 and a 200 day moving average of $669.01.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Alleghany in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

