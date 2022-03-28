Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 501 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 102,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ENI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of ENI by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E opened at $29.71 on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.94.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

