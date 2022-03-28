The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Toro by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Toro by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Toro by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,386 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTC opened at $86.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

