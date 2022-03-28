41,380 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

