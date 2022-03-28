Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $418,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,679 shares of company stock worth $1,309,915 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after buying an additional 642,397 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 302,009 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $1,800,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

