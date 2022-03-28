National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 84,620 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $53.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

