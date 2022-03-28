Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

LTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $4.35 on Friday. Latch has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Latch by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Latch by 29.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.